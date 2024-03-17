Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Purchased by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 122.2% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of GPC opened at $153.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.70. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $126.35 and a 1 year high of $174.91.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 42.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GPC shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Genuine Parts

About Genuine Parts

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.