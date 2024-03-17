GeoPark Limited (GPRK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on March 28th

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.136 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. This is a boost from GeoPark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

GeoPark has raised its dividend by an average of 104.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. GeoPark has a payout ratio of 19.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect GeoPark to earn $3.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.5%.

NYSE GPRK opened at $9.37 on Friday. GeoPark has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $12.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $525.83 million, a PE ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.76 and a 200 day moving average of $9.24.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on GeoPark from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, GeoPark presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in GeoPark by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 25,180 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of GeoPark by 205.6% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 88,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 59,355 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GeoPark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in GeoPark by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 12,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in GeoPark by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 63,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. 52.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Ecuador. GeoPark Limited has a strategic partnership with ONGC Videsh to jointly acquire, invest in, and create value from upstream oil and gas projects across Latin America.

