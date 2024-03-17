George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Receives C$201.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$201.00.

Several research firms recently commented on WN. Desjardins upgraded shares of George Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$177.00 to C$187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on George Weston from C$216.00 to C$218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on George Weston from C$172.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of George Weston from C$213.00 to C$222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$184.00 to C$179.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

George Weston stock opened at C$180.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$174.11 and its 200 day moving average price is C$162.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.23. The firm has a market cap of C$24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.38. George Weston has a 52 week low of C$144.41 and a 52 week high of C$184.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.713 dividend. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.49%.

In related news, Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$181.41, for a total transaction of C$1,814,055.00. In other George Weston news, Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$181.41, for a total transaction of C$1,814,055.00. Also, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 79,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.88, for a total transaction of C$11,474,503.92. In the last quarter, insiders sold 147,205 shares of company stock valued at $23,656,170. Company insiders own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

