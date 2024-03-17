Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Posts Earnings Results

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $225.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.00 million. Getty Images had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. Getty Images updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
Getty Images Price Performance
GETY stock opened at $5.17 on Friday. Getty Images has a 12-month low of $3.42 and a 12-month high of $8.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.00 and a beta of 2.15.
Insider Activity at Getty Images
In related news, CEO Craig Warren Peters sold 26,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $132,965.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,220,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,100,845. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Getty Images
Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a creator and distributor of award-winning still imagery, video, music, and multimedia products. The company provides other forms of premium digital content, including music. Its award-winning photographers and imagery help customers produce inspiring work which appears every day in the world's most influential newspapers, magazines, advertising campaigns, films, television programs, and books.
