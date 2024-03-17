GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT) Short Interest Update

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCTGet Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,530,000 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the February 14th total of 2,260,000 shares. Approximately 14.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

GigaCloud Technology Stock Performance

Shares of GCT stock opened at $43.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 2.40. GigaCloud Technology has a 1 year low of $4.93 and a 1 year high of $45.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on GigaCloud Technology from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GigaCloud Technology

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the third quarter worth about $9,634,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $6,036,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $4,613,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the third quarter worth about $1,895,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $2,803,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

About GigaCloud Technology

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

