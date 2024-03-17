Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Gladstone Capital Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ GLAD opened at $10.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $452.50 million, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. Gladstone Capital has a 52-week low of $8.87 and a 52-week high of $11.28.
Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The investment management company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $23.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.39 million. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 63.05% and a return on equity of 11.59%. Analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Gladstone Capital Company Profile
Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.
