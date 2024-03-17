Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Gladstone Capital Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ GLAD opened at $10.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $452.50 million, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. Gladstone Capital has a 52-week low of $8.87 and a 52-week high of $11.28.

Get Gladstone Capital alerts:

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The investment management company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $23.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.39 million. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 63.05% and a return on equity of 11.59%. Analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital in the second quarter worth $36,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 230.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 10.63% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.