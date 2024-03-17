Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its position in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 676,847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 7,319 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 1.39% of Glaukos worth $50,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GKOS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Glaukos by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,825,000 after buying an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $674,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Glaukos by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Glaukos by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,057 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 8,866 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GKOS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Glaukos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Glaukos from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Friday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.80.

Insider Activity at Glaukos

In related news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total value of $49,261.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,262,586.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Glaukos news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total value of $49,261.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,262,586.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 1,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total transaction of $146,361.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 119,802 shares in the company, valued at $11,596,833.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 351,450 shares of company stock valued at $31,068,090. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Stock Performance

NYSE:GKOS opened at $85.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Glaukos Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.38 and a fifty-two week high of $97.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -30.75 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.56.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.00 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 22.67% and a negative net margin of 42.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Glaukos Co. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Glaukos

(Free Report)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Further Reading

