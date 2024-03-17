Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Short Interest Update

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,780,000 shares, a growth of 28.2% from the February 14th total of 5,290,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

GPN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Global Payments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.92.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its position in Global Payments by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Global Payments by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its stake in Global Payments by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 17,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Global Payments by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Global Payments by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $129.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $132.60 and a 200-day moving average of $123.31. Global Payments has a 52-week low of $95.12 and a 52-week high of $141.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.96.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.01. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Global Payments will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 26.46%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

