Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Stock Holdings Lessened by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,819,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,138,638,000 after acquiring an additional 134,403 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,346,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,078,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703,434 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,510,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $541,457,000 after acquiring an additional 64,912 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,142,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $591,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,714 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,936,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $486,379,000 after acquiring an additional 140,481 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $129.88 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.12 and a 52 week high of $141.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.60 and its 200-day moving average is $123.31. The company has a market capitalization of $33.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.96.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.01. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 26.46%.

Several research firms have commented on GPN. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.92.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

