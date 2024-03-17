Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ) Trading Down 0.1%

Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.36 and last traded at $17.37. 26,426 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 68,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.39.

Global X China Consumer ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $293.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X China Consumer ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHIQ. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 113,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 96.7% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Global X China Consumer ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Global X China Consumer ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter.

Global X China Consumer ETF Company Profile

Global X China Consumer ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Solactive China Consumer Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Consumer sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

