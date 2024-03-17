Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IRHG) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Shares of Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IRHG – Get Free Report) rose 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.87 and last traded at $19.87. Approximately 382 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 99% from the average daily volume of 192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.76.
Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.35.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IRHG – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,819 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 42.81% of Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF Company Profile
The Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF (RATE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in spreads alternatives. The fund is an actively managed fund, using over-the-counter swaptions, which seeks to provide a hedge against sharp increases in long-term US interest rates. The fund is also expected to benefit during periods of market stress when interest rate volatility rises.
