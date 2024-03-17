Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IRHG) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IRHG – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.87 and last traded at $19.87. Approximately 382 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 99% from the average daily volume of 192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.76.

Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.35.

Get Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IRHG – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,819 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 42.81% of Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF

The Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF (RATE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in spreads alternatives. The fund is an actively managed fund, using over-the-counter swaptions, which seeks to provide a hedge against sharp increases in long-term US interest rates. The fund is also expected to benefit during periods of market stress when interest rate volatility rises.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.