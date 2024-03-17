Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Gold Resource Stock Performance

Shares of GORO stock opened at $0.38 on Friday. Gold Resource has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $1.19.

Get Gold Resource alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gold Resource

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Gold Resource by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 307,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Gold Resource by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 235,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 17,945 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Gold Resource in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Gold Resource by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 190,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 19,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Gold Resource by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 22,830 shares in the last quarter.

Gold Resource Company Profile

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.