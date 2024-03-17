GPO Plus (OTC:GPOX) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Shares of GPO Plus, Inc. (OTC:GPOX – Get Free Report) rose 3.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 21,620 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 26,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

GPO Plus Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.14.

GPO Plus Company Profile

GPO Plus, Inc organizes, promotes, and operates industry-specific group purchase organizations (GPO) in the United States. The company offers HealthGPO, a group purchasing organization for the healthcare industry; cbdGPO a group purchasing organization for the hemp industry; and DISTRO+, a group purchasing organization for specialty retailers and wholesalers.

