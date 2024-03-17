Graham Capital Management L.P. Acquires New Stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,588 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WDFC. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in WD-40 during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in WD-40 during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 1,805.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Get WD-40 alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Jeffrey G. Lindeman acquired 182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $272.42 per share, for a total transaction of $49,580.44. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,146.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $313.00 target price on shares of WD-40 in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WDFC

WD-40 Price Performance

Shares of WDFC stock opened at $249.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.19 and a beta of -0.06. WD-40 has a twelve month low of $163.82 and a twelve month high of $278.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.69.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $140.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.40 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WD-40 Company Profile

(Free Report)

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.