Graham Capital Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 60,636 Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC)

Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 60,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned 0.12% of Orchid Island Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 183.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 38,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 25,150 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 47,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 5,989 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 371,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 25,475 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,073,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,650,000 after acquiring an additional 521,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORC opened at $8.62 on Friday. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $11.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.13. The company has a market cap of $442.23 million, a P/E ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 1.82.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.71%. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -175.61%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Orchid Island Capital to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

