Graham Capital Management L.P. Has $503,000 Stock Position in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Graham Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,679 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 6,821 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STRA. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Strategic Education by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,087,347 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $163,482,000 after buying an additional 484,022 shares during the period. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 24.9% in the second quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,897,260 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $128,710,000 after purchasing an additional 377,911 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 155.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 396,049 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,803,000 after purchasing an additional 241,168 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,494,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 7.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,225,778 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $199,942,000 after purchasing an additional 157,880 shares during the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $103.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 3,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $356,262.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,886,331.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 12,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.99, for a total value of $1,230,591.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,488,850.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 3,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total transaction of $356,262.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,886,331.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Strategic Education Price Performance

Shares of STRA opened at $101.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.51. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.53 and a 1-year high of $111.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The health services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.34. Strategic Education had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $302.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Strategic Education Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is presently 82.76%.

Strategic Education Company Profile

(Free Report)

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.