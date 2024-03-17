Graham Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 804.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,883,265 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $340,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564,631 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,111,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4,811.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 632,783 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $70,043,000 after purchasing an additional 619,900 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 1,344,282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $132,533,000 after purchasing an additional 508,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,654,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $104.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.37. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $85.06 and a one year high of $118.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.08.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 19.48%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 48.23%.

SWKS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.10.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

