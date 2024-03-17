Graham Capital Management L.P. Purchases New Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 43,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in First Horizon by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 140,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,068,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 34,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on FHN shares. UBS Group raised First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on First Horizon from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on First Horizon in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.68.

First Horizon Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FHN opened at $14.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.21 and a 200-day moving average of $12.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. First Horizon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $18.99.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.20 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 17.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $650.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.22%.

First Horizon Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.