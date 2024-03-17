Graham Capital Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 5,600 LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 563,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,960,000 after acquiring an additional 190,075 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 173.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 167,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,092,000 after acquiring an additional 106,232 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,354,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,706,000 after acquiring an additional 99,885 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 213.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 125,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,525,000 after acquiring an additional 85,682 shares during the period. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 218,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,780,000 after acquiring an additional 83,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LGIH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Wedbush cut their price target on LGI Homes from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.00.

LGI Homes Stock Performance

LGIH stock opened at $106.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.83. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.15 and a 12-month high of $141.91. The company has a current ratio of 10.66, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.78.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $608.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.95 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at LGI Homes

In related news, General Counsel Scott James Garber sold 1,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.95, for a total value of $135,683.40. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 13,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,596.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Scott James Garber sold 1,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.95, for a total transaction of $135,683.40. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 13,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,596.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 1,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total value of $196,888.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,221 shares in the company, valued at $161,342.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,925 shares of company stock valued at $3,141,180. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

