Graham Capital Management L.P. Reduces Position in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

Graham Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,261 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Clear Secure were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clear Secure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Clear Secure Stock Up 0.3 %

Clear Secure stock opened at $19.29 on Friday. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.28 and a 52-week high of $27.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 64.30 and a beta of 1.52.

Clear Secure Increases Dividend

Clear Secure ( NYSE:YOU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Clear Secure had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $170.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Clear Secure, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is an increase from Clear Secure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Clear Secure from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.80.

Insider Activity at Clear Secure

In related news, insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 39.94% of the company’s stock.

Clear Secure Profile

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

