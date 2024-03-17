Graham Capital Management L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Graham Capital Management L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 31.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,039 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 2,320 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 524.7% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 556 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 488 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $395,050.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,852.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 4,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total transaction of $489,285.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,208.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,510 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $395,050.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,852.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,675,236 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AKAM

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

AKAM stock opened at $107.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.72. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.36 and a 52 week high of $129.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.33 and its 200 day moving average is $112.33.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $995.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.09 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Akamai Technologies

(Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.