Graham Capital Management L.P. Sells 440 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Graham Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,717 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. South Dakota Investment Council increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 3.3% during the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 74,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 566,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,070,000 after buying an additional 99,034 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $730,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,149,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,025,000 after buying an additional 60,873 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,164,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,244,000 after buying an additional 349,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Arrow Electronics Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE ARW opened at $120.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.54. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.51 and a 12-month high of $147.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.69 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARW has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th.

Get Our Latest Report on Arrow Electronics

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arrow Electronics news, CAO Yun Sung Cho sold 739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.22, for a total transaction of $86,625.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,818.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arrow Electronics news, insider Richard John Marano sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total transaction of $221,274.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,410,097.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Yun Sung Cho sold 739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.22, for a total transaction of $86,625.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,389 shares in the company, valued at $162,818.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,134 shares of company stock worth $488,795 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Profile

(Free Report)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.