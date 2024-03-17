Graham Capital Management L.P. Takes $475,000 Position in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX)

Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 60,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GTX. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 241.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 34,888,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,107,000 after purchasing an additional 24,668,346 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 629.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 26,070,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,354,000 after purchasing an additional 22,495,589 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Garrett Motion during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,988,000. Keyframe Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 241.4% during the 2nd quarter. Keyframe Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,141,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635,110 shares during the period. Finally, Lonestar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garrett Motion during the 2nd quarter valued at $23,666,000.

Insider Activity at Garrett Motion

In other Garrett Motion news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $1,870,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,327,284 shares in the company, valued at $274,210,105.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Garrett Motion news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $1,870,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,327,284 shares in the company, valued at $274,210,105.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Sessa Capital Gp, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $90,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,236,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,128,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,229,860 shares of company stock worth $92,144,712 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 37.08% of the company’s stock.

Garrett Motion Stock Down 1.9 %

Garrett Motion stock opened at $9.49 on Friday. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.43 and a 12-month high of $9.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.09 and its 200 day moving average is $8.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.30.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Garrett Motion had a net margin of 6.72% and a negative return on equity of 49.01%. The company had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garrett Motion Profile

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharging, air and fluid compression, and high-speed electric motor technologies for original equipment manufacturers and distributors worldwide. The company offers cutting-edge technology for the mobility and industrial space, including light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and industrial applications.

