Graham Capital Management L.P. Takes $532,000 Position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Free Report) (TSE:AUP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 68,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 95.9% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 164.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 69.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. 39.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AUPH has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of AUPH opened at $5.17 on Friday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $12.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.97 and its 200-day moving average is $7.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $747.68 million, a PE ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $45.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.00 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 44.45% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. The business’s revenue was up 58.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. It offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

