GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XOUT) Stock Price Down 1.7%

GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XOUT – Get Free Report) dropped 1.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $48.93 and last traded at $48.93. Approximately 273 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 8,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.78.

GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $88.07 million, a P/E ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.38.

Institutional Trading of GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XOUT. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $936,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF by 113.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 15,590 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF by 189.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter.

About GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF

The GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF (XOUT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the XOUT US Large Cap TR index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US large-cap stocks selected based on a proprietary, quantitative scoring methodology excluding potentially underperforming companies.

