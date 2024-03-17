GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XOUT) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2024

GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XOUTGet Free Report) dropped 1.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $48.93 and last traded at $48.93. Approximately 273 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 8,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.78.

GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $88.07 million, a P/E ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.38.

Institutional Trading of GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XOUT. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $936,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF by 113.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 15,590 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF by 189.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter.

About GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF

(Get Free Report)

The GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF (XOUT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the XOUT US Large Cap TR index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US large-cap stocks selected based on a proprietary, quantitative scoring methodology excluding potentially underperforming companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.