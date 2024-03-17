Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Sunday.

Separately, JMP Securities lowered Great Ajax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

Great Ajax Stock Performance

Great Ajax stock opened at $3.59 on Friday. Great Ajax has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $7.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.27. The stock has a market cap of $98.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.88.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $17.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Great Ajax by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 10,566 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Great Ajax during the first quarter valued at approximately $536,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 54.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 2.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 5.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 165,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a mortgage real estate investment trust. It acquires re-performing and non-performing loans; acquires or originates small balance commercial mortgage loans that are secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties.

Further Reading

