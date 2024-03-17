Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Short Interest Update

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the February 14th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Great Elm Group

In other Great Elm Group news, insider Jason W. Reese purchased 16,200 shares of Great Elm Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.94 per share, for a total transaction of $31,428.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,318,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,257,985.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Great Elm Group news, insider Jason W. Reese purchased 16,200 shares of Great Elm Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.94 per share, for a total transaction of $31,428.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,318,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,257,985.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason W. Reese purchased 120,000 shares of Great Elm Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.92 per share, for a total transaction of $230,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,280,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,058,264.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 161,858 shares of company stock worth $311,995 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Great Elm Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Great Elm Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,035,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 10,696 shares during the last quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Great Elm Group by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,193,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after buying an additional 223,384 shares during the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Great Elm Group by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 348,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 24,204 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Great Elm Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,021,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Great Elm Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 732,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 17,076 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet cut Great Elm Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.

Great Elm Group Trading Up 6.0 %

Shares of GEG opened at $2.12 on Friday. Great Elm Group has a 12 month low of $1.59 and a 12 month high of $2.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.96. The company has a current ratio of 19.51, a quick ratio of 19.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Great Elm Group had a net margin of 81.66% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $2.82 million for the quarter.

About Great Elm Group

Great Elm Group, Inc operates as a asset management company. The company engages in credit, real estate, and finance businesses. It is also involved in business development related activities and offers investment management services. The company was formerly known as Great Elm Capital Group, Inc and changed its name to Great Elm Group, Inc in December 2020.

Featured Articles

