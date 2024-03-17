Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GREEL) Short Interest Update

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GREEL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a growth of 27.7% from the February 14th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:GREEL opened at $9.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.12. Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 1 year low of $3.78 and a 1 year high of $11.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th were paid a $0.5313 dividend. This represents a $2.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th.

