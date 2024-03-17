Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer Acquires 11,500 Shares of Stock

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 11,500 shares of Greif stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.40 per share, with a total value of $740,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,093,148. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Greif Trading Up 1.0 %

GEF opened at $63.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.86. Greif, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.38 and a 1-year high of $76.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.38.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Greif had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Greif, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Greif Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.99%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GEF. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Greif in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,648,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Greif by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Greif by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Greif by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 202,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,183,000 after acquiring an additional 29,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Greif by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,445,000 after acquiring an additional 34,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Greif from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Greif from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Greif in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

About Greif

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

Further Reading

