GS Chain (LON:GSC) Stock Price Up 10%

GS Chain plc (LON:GSC – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 10% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.10 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.10 ($0.01). Approximately 1,129,307 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 128% from the average daily volume of 496,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1 ($0.01).
GS Chain Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2.42.
GS Chain Company Profile
GS Chain plc intends to identify opportunities within the technology sector to conduct the necessary due diligence and subsequently complete acquisitions that benefit its short-and long-term strategies. The company was formerly known as International Tech and Fintech plc and changed its name to GS Chain plc in July 2021.
