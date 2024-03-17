Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, a decline of 23.3% from the February 14th total of 40,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of NYSE:GBAB opened at $16.60 on Friday. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.22 and a fifty-two week high of $17.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.87.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1257 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.09%.
Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.
