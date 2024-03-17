Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, a decline of 23.3% from the February 14th total of 40,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GBAB opened at $16.60 on Friday. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.22 and a fifty-two week high of $17.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.87.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1257 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 158,118 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 43,673 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

