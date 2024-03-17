GURU Organic Energy (TSE:GUR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

GURU Organic Energy (TSE:GUR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C($0.01), reports. The company had revenue of C$7.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.95 million.

GURU Organic Energy Price Performance

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GURU Organic Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GURU Organic Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.