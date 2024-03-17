Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI) Posts Earnings Results

Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of C$34.58 million for the quarter. Haivision Systems had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.37%.

Haivision Systems Price Performance

Shares of TSE HAI opened at C$5.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of C$156.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.00 and a beta of 0.50. Haivision Systems has a fifty-two week low of C$3.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HAI shares. Acumen Capital raised their price target on shares of Haivision Systems from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Haivision Systems from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday.

About Haivision Systems

Haivision Systems Inc provides mission-critical, real-time video networking, and visual collaboration solutions in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Makito Series video encoders and decoders for end-to-end transport of secure and high-quality HD video; video transmitters and mobile encoders for video contribution over bonded unmanaged IP networks; Command 360, a software platform for real-time visualization of business-critical information; Haivision Kraken, a video transcoder for mission-critical ISR, situational awareness, and field monitoring applications; Haivision Hub for Government, a video network service for live and low latency video streaming between government agencies and public cloud delivery services; and Haivision Media Platform that manages, shares, and delivers secure corporate communications, real-time video feeds, and broadcast IPTV.

Further Reading

