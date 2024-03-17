Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services Stock Down 2.9 %

HALL stock opened at $0.83 on Friday. Hallmark Financial Services has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $9.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.88 and a 200 day moving average of $1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.19.

Institutional Trading of Hallmark Financial Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 21,023 shares during the period. 15.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Runoff. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial property/casualty insurance products, including general liability, commercial automobile, commercial property, umbrella, commercial multi-peril, and business owners' insurance products, as well as aircraft and aircraft liability products.

