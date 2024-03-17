Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MBB. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 80.0% during the first quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 15.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,902,000 after buying an additional 14,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $91.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.49 and a 200-day moving average of $90.94. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $85.28 and a 1 year high of $96.07.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.2921 dividend. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

