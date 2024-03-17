Harrow Health (HROW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 19th. Analysts expect Harrow Health to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Harrow Health Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HROW opened at $10.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.80. Harrow Health has a one year low of $7.60 and a one year high of $28.25. The firm has a market cap of $368.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.31 and a beta of 0.45.

Institutional Trading of Harrow Health

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Harrow Health by 116.6% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 5,293 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harrow Health during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harrow Health during the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Harrow Health during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harrow Health during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet lowered Harrow Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th.

About Harrow Health

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

