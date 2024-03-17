HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 19,568 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 28,061 shares.The stock last traded at $18.57 and had previously closed at $18.78.

HBT Financial Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.48 and its 200-day moving average is $19.28. The stock has a market cap of $601.22 million, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.86.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. HBT Financial had a net margin of 24.84% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The company had revenue of $70.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that HBT Financial, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HBT Financial Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at HBT Financial

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from HBT Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. HBT Financial’s payout ratio is presently 36.54%.

In other news, Director Roger A. Baker acquired 3,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.86 per share, with a total value of $68,499.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 559,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,557,903.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Roger A. Baker bought 1,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.68 per share, for a total transaction of $35,267.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 555,980 shares in the company, valued at $10,385,706.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger A. Baker purchased 3,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.86 per share, for a total transaction of $68,499.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 559,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,557,903.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 5,820 shares of company stock valued at $109,417. Corporate insiders own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HBT Financial

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in HBT Financial by 366.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC raised its stake in HBT Financial by 289.1% during the fourth quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in HBT Financial by 250.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in HBT Financial by 4,313.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in HBT Financial by 998.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares during the period. 24.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HBT Financial Company Profile

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities in Central and Northeastern Illinois, and Eastern Iowa. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

