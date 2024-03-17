Head-To-Head Analysis: Dayforce (DAY) & Its Competitors

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) is one of 412 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Dayforce to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Dayforce and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dayforce 3.62% 4.47% 1.12% Dayforce Competitors -70.49% -30.32% -8.82%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Dayforce and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dayforce 0 2 1 0 2.33 Dayforce Competitors 1995 13486 27338 721 2.62

Valuation and Earnings

Dayforce currently has a consensus price target of $77.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.51%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 2.18%. Given Dayforce’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Dayforce is more favorable than its peers.

This table compares Dayforce and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Dayforce $1.51 billion $54.80 million 188.83 Dayforce Competitors $2.36 billion $303.19 million 27.03

Dayforce’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Dayforce. Dayforce is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.8% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Dayforce shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.3% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Dayforce has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dayforce’s peers have a beta of 1.19, suggesting that their average share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dayforce peers beat Dayforce on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Dayforce

Dayforce Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market. The company also provides payroll and payroll-related services; and implementation and professional services. It sells its solutions through direct sales force and third-party channels. The company was formerly known as Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. and changed its name to Dayforce Inc. in February 2024. Dayforce Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

