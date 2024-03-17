Head to Head Analysis: Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) vs. Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI)

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) and Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Immunome and Rani Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunome N/A -191.23% -42.48% Rani Therapeutics N/A -65.25% -39.80%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Immunome and Rani Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Immunome 0 0 5 0 3.00 Rani Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00

Risk & Volatility

Immunome presently has a consensus price target of $24.50, indicating a potential upside of 8.99%. Rani Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $16.25, indicating a potential upside of 390.20%. Given Rani Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Rani Therapeutics is more favorable than Immunome.

Immunome has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rani Therapeutics has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.8% of Immunome shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.6% of Rani Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of Immunome shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 50.0% of Rani Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Immunome and Rani Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immunome N/A N/A -$36.90 million ($1.81) -12.42 Rani Therapeutics $2.72 million 60.94 -$30.59 million ($1.41) -2.35

Rani Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Immunome. Immunome is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rani Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Rani Therapeutics beats Immunome on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Immunome

Immunome, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company that develops targeted cancer therapies. Its portfolio includes immunotherapies, targeted effectors, radioligand therapies, and antibody drug conjugates (ADCs). The company also offers rapid screening of novel antibodies and targets through memory B cell hybridoma technology. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania.

About Rani Therapeutics

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a drug-agnostic oral delivery platform to deliver a variety of drug substances, including large molecules, such as peptides, proteins, and antibodies. Its product pipeline includes RT-101, an octreotide, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; RT-102, a parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of osteoporosis; RT-105, an anti-TNF-alpha antibody that is in preclinical studies to treat psoriatic arthritis; RT-110, a parathyroid hormone for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and RT-111, an ustekinumab biosimilar for the treatment of various inflammatory conditions. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

