Head to Head Review: Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) & Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA)

Manchester United and Atlanta Braves are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Manchester United and Atlanta Braves’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manchester United $661.84 million 3.57 -$34.55 million ($0.11) -130.45 Atlanta Braves $640.67 million 3.96 -$125.29 million N/A N/A

Manchester United has higher revenue and earnings than Atlanta Braves.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manchester United -1.98% -12.29% -0.81% Atlanta Braves N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.3% of Manchester United shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of Atlanta Braves shares are held by institutional investors. 68.6% of Manchester United shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.4% of Atlanta Braves shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Manchester United and Atlanta Braves, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Manchester United 0 0 0 0 N/A Atlanta Braves 0 0 1 0 3.00

Manchester United presently has a consensus target price of $25.50, suggesting a potential upside of 77.70%. Given Manchester United’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Manchester United is more favorable than Atlanta Braves.

About Manchester United

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand. It also markets and sells sports apparel, training and leisure wear, and other clothing; and other licensed products, such as coffee mugs and bed spreads featuring the Manchester United brand and trademarks, as well as distributes these products through Manchester United branded retail centers and e-commerce platforms, and through the company's partners' wholesale distribution channels. In addition, the company distributes live football content directly, as well as through commercial partners; broadcasts television rights relating to the Premier League, Union of European Football Associations club competitions, and other competitions; and delivers Manchester United programming through MUTV television channel to territories worldwide. Further, it operates Old Trafford, a sports venue with 74,240 seats, as well as invests in properties. The company was formerly known as Manchester United Ltd. changed its name to Manchester United plc in August 2012. Manchester United plc was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

About Atlanta Braves

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. owns and operates league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

