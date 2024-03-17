Head-To-Head Review: WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) vs. Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON)

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Free Report) and Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.5% of WM Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Mobivity shares are held by institutional investors. 41.3% of WM Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 40.0% of Mobivity shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares WM Technology and Mobivity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WM Technology -56.88% -25.02% -15.37% Mobivity -164.79% N/A -356.60%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WM Technology 0 1 1 0 2.50 Mobivity 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for WM Technology and Mobivity, as provided by MarketBeat.

WM Technology presently has a consensus target price of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 61.36%. Given WM Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe WM Technology is more favorable than Mobivity.

Volatility and Risk

WM Technology has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mobivity has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares WM Technology and Mobivity’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WM Technology $215.53 million 0.64 -$115.99 million ($1.23) -0.76 Mobivity $7.53 million 3.16 -$10.06 million ($0.18) -1.94

Mobivity has lower revenue, but higher earnings than WM Technology. Mobivity is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WM Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

WM Technology beats Mobivity on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WM Technology

WM Technology, Inc. provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and education and learning information to help newer consumers learn about the types of products to purchase. It also provides monthly subscription-based business software solutions, including WM Listings, WM Orders, WM Store, WM Connectors, and WM Insights as well as other add-on products, such as WM Ads, WM AdSuite, WM Customer Relationship Management, WM Dispatch, and WM Screens. WM Technology, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Mobivity

Mobivity Holdings Corp. engages in developing and operating proprietary platforms to conduct national and localized, and data-driven marketing campaigns in the United States. The company's Recurrency platform unlocks valuable point of sale systems (POS) and mobile data to help transform customer transactions into actionable and attributable marketing insights. It also captures, normalizes, integrates, and stores transaction data, which is compatible with POS used by restaurants and retailers; provides a digital wallet system for creating and managing dynamic offers and promotions; and leverages the normalized data captured at the POS and applies artificial intelligence for building profiles of known and anonymous customers. In addition, its platform unlocks the transactional data to create relevant and timely customer messages printed on the receipts already being generated at the POS; and transforms standard short message service, multimedia messaging service, and rich communication services into a data-driven marketing medium, as well as provides various data to suggest pricing optimizations and guide marketing campaigns. Further, the company provides Belly loyalty solution that focuses on a customer engagement with a customer-facing digital rewards platform through an app and digital pad. It markets and sells its services through direct sales, resellers, and agents, as well as online. The company is based in Chandler, Arizona.

