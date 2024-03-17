Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Receives $23.05 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.05.

A number of analysts recently commented on PEAK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Healthpeak Properties

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.71 per share, for a total transaction of $300,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,620. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEAK. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 24.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,224,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,851,000 after acquiring an additional 440,267 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at $1,318,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 106,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 9.8% in the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 14,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 61.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,949,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,793,000 after buying an additional 741,748 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.01. Healthpeak Properties has a 52 week low of $15.24 and a 52 week high of $24.46.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $553.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.77 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 4.34%. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 214.29%.

About Healthpeak Properties

(Get Free Report

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Further Reading

