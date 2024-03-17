Heartland Express, Inc. (HTLD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 on April 5th

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the transportation company on Friday, April 5th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 25th.
Heartland Express has a dividend payout ratio of 11.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Heartland Express to earn $0.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.1%.
Heartland Express Price Performance
HTLD opened at $11.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.83 and a 200-day moving average of $13.64. The company has a market capitalization of $929.63 million, a P/E ratio of 65.33 and a beta of 0.63. Heartland Express has a 1-year low of $11.44 and a 1-year high of $17.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Heartland Express news, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust bought 14,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.39 per share, for a total transaction of $185,019.87. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 159,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,727.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 39.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heartland Express
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Heartland Express by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Heartland Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Heartland Express in the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Heartland Express by 287.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Heartland Express by 11.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.45% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.
Heartland Express Company Profile
Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long-haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.
