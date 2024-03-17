Heartland Express, Inc. (HTLD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 on April 5th

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the transportation company on Friday, April 5th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 25th.

Heartland Express has a dividend payout ratio of 11.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Heartland Express to earn $0.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.1%.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

Heartland Express Price Performance

HTLD opened at $11.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.83 and a 200-day moving average of $13.64. The company has a market capitalization of $929.63 million, a P/E ratio of 65.33 and a beta of 0.63. Heartland Express has a 1-year low of $11.44 and a 1-year high of $17.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

Heartland Express ( NASDAQ:HTLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.16. Heartland Express had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $275.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.36 million. Equities analysts expect that Heartland Express will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Heartland Express news, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust bought 14,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.39 per share, for a total transaction of $185,019.87. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 159,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,727.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heartland Express

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Heartland Express by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Heartland Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Heartland Express in the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Heartland Express by 287.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Heartland Express by 11.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HTLD

Heartland Express Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long-haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.