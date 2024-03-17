Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) Releases Earnings Results

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, reports. Heritage Global had a return on equity of 34.60% and a net margin of 29.71%. The business had revenue of $15.28 million during the quarter.

Heritage Global Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Heritage Global stock opened at $2.94 on Friday. Heritage Global has a one year low of $2.33 and a one year high of $4.08. The company has a market cap of $109.23 million, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Heritage Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Heritage Global during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Heritage Global in the third quarter worth $38,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Heritage Global in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Heritage Global by 40.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. 27.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heritage Global

Heritage Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides market making, acquisitions, refurbishment, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets.

