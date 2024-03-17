Heritage NOLA Bancorp (OTCMKTS:HRGG) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of Heritage NOLA Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRGG – Get Free Report) were down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.81 and last traded at $13.95. Approximately 5,288 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 105% from the average daily volume of 2,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.75 and a 200-day moving average of $18.41.

About Heritage NOLA Bancorp

Heritage NOLA Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Heritage Bank of St. Tammany that provides various financial services. Its deposit accounts include non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises one- to four-family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; construction and land loans; home equity lines and consumer loans; and other business loans.

