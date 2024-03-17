Hess (NYSE:HES) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hess (NYSE:HES – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HES. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $174.62.

Hess Price Performance

Hess stock opened at $150.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Hess has a 12-month low of $113.82 and a 12-month high of $167.75.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Hess had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hess will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Hess’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 4,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total value of $680,400.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 125,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,161,828.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 73,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.87, for a total value of $10,777,604.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,234,794.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 4,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total value of $680,400.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 125,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,161,828.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 141,877 shares of company stock worth $20,707,982. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Hess by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,239,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,697,579,000 after purchasing an additional 889,122 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,832,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,588,956,000 after purchasing an additional 322,773 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,790,382 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,191,928,000 after purchasing an additional 303,942 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,841,704 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $792,091,000 after purchasing an additional 113,189 shares during the period. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its holdings in Hess by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 4,752,526 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $675,191,000 after acquiring an additional 29,333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

