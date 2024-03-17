HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG) Announces Earnings Results

HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $280.87 million during the quarter. HF Foods Group had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%.

HF Foods Group Price Performance

HFFG opened at $3.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.47 and a 200 day moving average of $4.51. The stock has a market cap of $181.40 million, a P/E ratio of -20.94 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. HF Foods Group has a 52-week low of $3.33 and a 52-week high of $5.91.

Institutional Trading of HF Foods Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HFFG. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HF Foods Group by 11.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,474,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,604,000 after purchasing an additional 257,565 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in HF Foods Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,820,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,720,000 after acquiring an additional 18,445 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HF Foods Group by 15.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 798,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 103,992 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in HF Foods Group by 16.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 732,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 101,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in HF Foods Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 325,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 10,856 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

HF Foods Group Company Profile

HF Foods Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes fresh produce, frozen and dry food, and non-food products to Asian and Chinese restaurants, and other foodservice customers in the United States. The company offers seafood, including lobsters, shrimp, crabs, scallops, and fish; Asian specialty food items, including noodles, rice, dried mushrooms and beans, sauces and seasonings, and spring rolls, as well as canned products, such as preserved vegetables, bamboo shoots, and water chestnuts; and meat and poultry products, including beef, pork, chicken, and duck.

