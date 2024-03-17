Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Receives $11.29 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.29.

HLMN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Hillman Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hillman Solutions from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

NASDAQ:HLMN opened at $9.89 on Thursday. Hillman Solutions has a 52-week low of $6.02 and a 52-week high of $10.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -197.76 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.39.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Hillman Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $347.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Hillman Solutions will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Jon Michael Adinolfi sold 110,000 shares of Hillman Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $1,079,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 659,889 shares in the company, valued at $6,473,511.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hillman Solutions news, COO Jon Michael Adinolfi sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $1,079,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 659,889 shares in the company, valued at $6,473,511.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Randall J. Fagundo sold 85,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $816,283.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,440 shares in the company, valued at $435,315.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 618,658 shares of company stock valued at $5,958,077 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 39,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 10.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 77,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Hillman Solutions by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 77,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hillman Solutions

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

