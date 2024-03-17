Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 35.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,982 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,152 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hologic by 18.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 937 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in shares of Hologic by 42.2% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of Hologic by 1.9% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,502 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Hologic by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Hologic by 2.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HOLX shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Hologic from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.89.

In other news, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 1,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $111,647.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,802.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 1,465 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $111,647.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,802.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,940 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,120,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,916 shares in the company, valued at $7,793,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,846 shares of company stock worth $2,473,443. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $75.91 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.02 and a 52-week high of $87.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.16 and a 200 day moving average of $71.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.32 million. Hologic had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

